Knox Community School Corporation hires new superintendent

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - A new superintendent has been selected for the Knox Community School Corporation.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the Knox Community School Board approved the hiring of Greg Mikulich during its Monday meeting. It was noted by several individual board members they appreciate Mikulich’s energy and willingness to hit the ground running.

Mikulich was approved for a salary of $120,000.

The board also thanked Interim Superintendent Ross Sloat for his work through the summer.

