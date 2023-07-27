ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the “Dog Days of Summer” at July’s Elkhart ArtWalk — and on top of supporting local and international artists, there’s going to be a whole lot of fun stuff going on!

Events planned for Thursday evening include a K-9 demonstration by the Elkhart Police Department, a rubber duck derby, an artisan market, a community art project, and a free Lerner on the Lawn concert by Dave Bennett. Shops located downtown will be offering various deals and discounts to customers.

Organizers say this ArtWalk is extra special because you can bring your dog with you.

“We always say the ArtWalk is for the whole family, and we’re now including the pet as well,” says Craig Gibson with Premier Arts. “We’re encouraging people to bring their dogs down and just have a great time. The police are going to be here doing dog demonstrations. We’ve got a great, internationally known artist. We have all of the great shops downtown.”

And if you’re looking to adopt one at the ArtWalk, Pet Refuge will have you covered.

“The art world and the animal world are my two worlds, so it’s like the best of everything coming together,” says Janet Graham with Pet Refuge.

The “Dog Days of Summer” Elkhart ArtWalk will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.