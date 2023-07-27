Ice sheet additions planned for South Bend’s Ice Box Skating Rink

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Consider the ice to be broken.

$12 million plans to build a new ice-skating rink in the city of South Bend have gone public. It is not a city project, but the South Bend Redevelopment Commission today contributed $2 million to the cause.

The plan calls for adding a new sheet of ice at the Ice Box on South Bend’s west side. The Ice Box has been hosting hockey since 1974, and it now has two rinks.

South Bend and Mishawaka recently replaced long-time skating rinks at Howard and Merrifield Parks with skating ribbons.

The local rink reduction comes at a time when demand for ice time remains strong in the hockey community. “On the one hand, it’s helped because more people skate. On the other hand, it’s taken away an opportunity for kids to have practices,” said Dennis Jordan with South Bend Youth Hockey, Inc., the not-for-profit that owns and operates the Ice Box.

Apparently, having plenty of space to practice is a key competitive component in attracting hockey tournaments to town.

“We even know there have been tournaments that have been here, and they’ve, you know, booked Compton Family Ice Arena. They’ve booked Ice Box, and then they may have to book rinks in St. Joe, Michigan, or elsewhere to round out their ice needs for their tournament. So, the goal here is, can we, we want to make sure the tournament is here in South Bend. That they’re not having to drive distances as part of the tournament and leave our community,” added Caleb Bauer with the South Bend Community Investment Department.

Hockey tournament goers are said to be second only to Notre Dame football fans in terms of the number of hotel rooms they rent.

In 2022, hockey tournaments were responsible for putting heads in the beds of 22,000 St. Joseph County hotel rooms. It’s estimated that a third rink at the Ice Box would fill 8,000 more.

In fact, $2 million in revenue from the county Hotel Motel Tax has also been committed to the project.

The rest of the money is to come from private donations and bank financing from those who believe. “You look at it from a child’s perspective. Again, I have a young grandson. You get to put on neat equipment. You get to have a stick, a piece of wood you can swing, and you can skate faster than you can run. To them, it’s great,” Jordan said.

It’s hoped that construction of a third rink will begin next spring and wrap up in the fall of 2025.

