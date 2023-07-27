Advertise With Us

Gerad Parker navigates new offensive coordinator role

By Josh Bode and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Notre Dame football team has the luxury of entering fall camp with a familiar head coach, there’s one position group that’s still adjusting to big changes.

Gerad Parker became the new offensive coordinator this offseason after Tommy Rees left South Bend to take the same position at Alabama. To Parker, the title of coordinator means something a little different than the usual interpretation.

“I think everybody in our business thinks ‘plays, plays, plays,’” Parker said. “And they matter, but you’re really just trying to make sure you help guide and give direction to a great staff.”

Parker also kept the job of tight ends coach, which he held prior to his promotion. To balance both positions, he relies on his other coaches.

“To be able to delegate and be able to accept help from our staff,” Parker said. “Let our staff work so I can still be able to spend the necessary time to make sure that my position group performs at a Notre Dame level.”

Working with the other coaches comes down to much more than just x’s and o’s.

“The first thing that we want to do as coaches is go our playbooks, and they’re critical,” Parker said. “But, more than anything, it is important to me that we build relationships with this offense.”

Even though the offensive coordinator changed, the offensive strategy did not.

“I think one of the things he kept the same was our identity of being a team that can run the ball whenever we want,” said junior tight end Mitchell Evans.

And a positive for the tight ends? A lot of Parker’s attention is still on them.

“He obviously loves us,” said senior tight end Kevin Bauman. “He’ll be keeping the tight ends an essential part of the offense, which we love as tight ends and as a big part of our offense in general.”

“It’s all eyes on us,” said sophomore tight end Holden Staes. “When we go in the meeting rooms, people are asking us questions, ‘Hey, what’s practice going to be like?’ You know, GP’s in y’all’s room, he’s telling y’all the secrets.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

