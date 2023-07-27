First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Today and Tomorrow as Heat Indexes Reach for 100

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Michiana until the end of Friday, with heat indexes close to or higher than 100F! Make sure to take precautions if you plan to be out in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and stay cool as we end the workweek.

THURSDAY: Dense Fog Advisory until 9am this morning transitioning into a hot and humid day in the afternoon. High near 91F. Heat indexes near 100F.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of the day with the strongest storms seeing some intense winds. High near 95F. Heat index near 100F. Low 70F. Rain chances 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will begin to tumble as well as humidity falling to more comfortable levels as the weekend begins . Temps will fall to near average as the next workweek begins with a mostly stable atmosphere as July turns to August.

