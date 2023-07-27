Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Today and Tomorrow as Heat Indexes Reach for 100

Heat Indexes are expected to break 100 degrees before the weekend begins.
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Michiana until the end of Friday, with heat indexes close to or higher than 100F! Make sure to take precautions if you plan to be out in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and stay cool as we end the workweek.

THURSDAY: Dense Fog Advisory until 9am this morning transitioning into a hot and humid day in the afternoon. High near 91F. Heat indexes near 100F.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of the day with the strongest storms seeing some intense winds. High near 95F. Heat index near 100F. Low 70F. Rain chances 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will begin to tumble as well as humidity falling to more comfortable levels as the weekend begins . Temps will fall to near average as the next workweek begins with a mostly stable atmosphere as July turns to August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Design RV lays off 150 employees on July 25, 2023.
Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
South Bend woman charged in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist
South Bend man wanted for murder; believed to be armed, dangerous

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning, Toasty Thursday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning, Toasty Thursday Afternoon
Mural painted outside Sweet on Elm in Three Oaks
Mural painted outside Sweet on Elm in Three Oaks
Notre Dame football begins fall camp
Change your name to Subway and win free sandwiches for life