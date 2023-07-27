Family Carnival in Warsaw canceled due to heat, possible storms

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved family event in Warsaw has been canceled this year due to heat and possible storms in the forecast.

The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday on Facebook that the annual Family Carnival, which was set for Friday night in Central Park, was canceled for everyone’s safety.

The heat index for Friday is expected to reach nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit. There is also potential for a few thunderstorms in the second half of the day with the strongest storms seeing some intense winds.

Therefore, organizers felt it was best for the safety of the public, the vendors, and carnival staff to cancel it. Due to availability and scheduling conflicts, organizers say the Family Carnival will not be held until 2024.

The event was going to feature bounce houses, games, and other interactive attractions. The parks department says it’s one of its largest events of the year.

