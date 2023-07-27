Detroit man charged in Union Pier road rage shooting

Demarkio Hubbard
Demarkio Hubbard(Berrien County Records)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a road rage shooting earlier this week in Union Pier.

The Chikaming Township Police Department says the incident started just before 4:20 p.m. on Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in New Buffalo Township. Police say the suspect vehicle was in front of the victim’s car as both vehicles exited I-94 at the Union Pier exit.

As both vehicles headed west on Union Pier Road, police say the suspect, identified as Demarkio Hubbard of Detroit, stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and got out of it. Hubbard then fired several rounds at the victim who was sitting in his car, striking him in the shoulder.

Police say Hubbard then fled the scene eastbound on I-94 and was stopped at the 34-mile marker. He was taken into custody and booked into the Berrien County Jail. He has since been charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

As for the victim, police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chikaming Township Police Department was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

