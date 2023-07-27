Culver woman charged with meth possession, battery

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Culver woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly strangled another person this week.

Ashley Humes, faces one count of battery with moderate bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a residence in the 16000 block of 18B Road in reference to a battery in progress around 9 p.m. Through investigation, the officers found that the suspect, Humes, 28, had strangled another person. Police also found methamphetamine, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia in her car.

Three of the charges are Level 6 felonies, which carry mandatory jail time due to prior convictions. The range of the penalties can be as low as six months and as high as 2 ½ years.

