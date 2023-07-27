Advertise With Us

Culver woman charged with meth possession, battery

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Culver woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly strangled another person this week.

Ashley Humes, faces one count of battery with moderate bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a residence in the 16000 block of 18B Road in reference to a battery in progress around 9 p.m. Through investigation, the officers found that the suspect, Humes, 28, had strangled another person. Police also found methamphetamine, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia in her car.

Three of the charges are Level 6 felonies, which carry mandatory jail time due to prior convictions. The range of the penalties can be as low as six months and as high as 2 ½ years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Design RV lays off 150 employees on July 25, 2023.
Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning, Toasty Thursday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Today and Tomorrow as Heat Indexes Reach for 100
South Bend woman charged in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist
Jason Jackson
South Bend man wanted for murder; believed to be armed, dangerous

Latest News

Family Carnival in Warsaw canceled due to heat, possible storms
James Rippy
Peru man sentenced to 29 years for producing child porn
South Bend man wanted for murder; believed to be armed, dangerous
Cooling centers open in South Bend as heat comes to Michiana