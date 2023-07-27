Cooling centers open as heat comes to Michiana

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - We’re feeling the heat here in Michiana — and if you need a place to cool down, there are several options available.

SOUTH BEND

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington Street)

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays and Sunday

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter Street)

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Drive)

Times vary, and the hours for the Pinhook Community Center are typically by appointment.

Monday to Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

St. Joe County Public Library

Please check with your local library to see if it serves as a cooling center. Click here for locations, hours, and contact numbers.

Will your business be open as a cooling center? If so, please send an email to 16newsnow@wndu.com so we can add your location to the list!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Michigan City

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened late Wednesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Hitchcock Street.

News

Elkhart Art walk

It’s the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ at July’s Elkhart ArtWalk

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
What better way to enjoy local and international art than with your dog?

News

Downtown Elkhart preps for Dog Days of Summer Art Walk - clipped version

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning, Toasty Thursday Afternoon

First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Today and Tomorrow as Heat Indexes Reach for 100

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Heat Indexes are expected to break 100 degrees before the weekend begins.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning, Toasty Thursday Afternoon

First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning, Toasty Thursday Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Mural painted outside Sweet on Elm in Three Oaks

Mural painted outside Sweet on Elm in Three Oaks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The exterior of a new candy store in Three Oaks is beautifully wrapped in an amazing mural.

News

Notre Dame football begins fall camp

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Change your name to Subway and win free sandwiches for life

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Knox Community School Corporation hires new superintendent on July 26, 2023.

Knox Community School Corporation hires new superintendent

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Knox Community School Board approved the hiring of Greg Mikulich during its Monday meeting.

News

'Chalk the Block' returns to downtown St. Joseph

Updated: 13 hours ago