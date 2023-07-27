Cooling centers open as heat comes to Michiana
(WNDU) - We’re feeling the heat here in Michiana — and if you need a place to cool down, there are several options available.
SOUTH BEND
Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington Street)
Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed on Saturdays and Sunday
Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard)
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter Street)
Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Drive)
Times vary, and the hours for the Pinhook Community Center are typically by appointment.
Monday to Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
St. Joe County Public Library
Please check with your local library to see if it serves as a cooling center. Click here for locations, hours, and contact numbers.
Will your business be open as a cooling center? If so, please send an email to 16newsnow@wndu.com so we can add your location to the list!
