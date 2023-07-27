Advertise With Us

Change your name to Subway and win free sandwiches for life

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How would you like to win free sandwiches for life?

All you have to do is change your name...

Subway is running a promotion in August, allowing fans to win free sandwiches for life if they change their first name to “Subway.”

Once a winner is chosen, the company will pay the winner’s legal fees to assume “a new economic identity.”

The contest starts on August 1. To access the application, click here.

