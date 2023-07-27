‘Chalk the Block’ returns to downtown St. Joseph next week

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is on its final stretch, but there’s still time to get outside and enjoy that warm weather.

“Chalk the Block” is returning to St. Joseph on August 4 to August 6 for an art-filled weekend! The community is invited to come out and watch artists from all over the country showcase their talents on Broad Street and part of Pleasant Street Plaza.

Attendees are able to vote for their favorite artists in the “People’s Choice” contest, which costs $1 per vote. The artist with the most votes wins the People’s Choice Award.

