Winning numbers drawn in REAL Services’ ‘REAL Big Raffle’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, our own Terry McFadden was honored to pull the winning ticket for the REAL Services’ “REAL Big Raffle.”

REAL Services is a great organization and the area’s premier resource for aging adults in Michiana. Those who bought raffle tickets helped support the work of REAL Services.

“It helps support some of our programs like Meals on Wheels, that takes fresh hot food into older adults living in our community so they have a nutritious hot meal on a daily basis, and it also supports one of [our] other programs like Allsney and work we do with people with dementia,” said Karla Ann Fales, director of REAL Services.

The winning ticket was worth $20,000.

For more information on REAL Services, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.