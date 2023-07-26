Wednesday’s Child: Ethan’s Next Steps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For teenagers, summer break is a good time to make extra money. But for some foster teens, it’s much more than that. They’re not just looking for a new job; they’re looking for a new family.

Ethan is a 14-year-old foster kid who works hard to make his future better. He just needs new parents who are willing to adopt him.

Outdoors is where you’ll likely find Ethan.

“There’s a farm actually where I’m at right now,” Ethan said.

It’s where he likes to relax and work.

“I pull weeds like every day,” Ethan told 16 News Now. “For like paid work and stuff. At the place I’m at.”

As a foster child, Ethan is in the care of the state, and he’s tired of moving around. He’s been in the system since he was a little boy.

“Foster since I was like seven. Up for adoption since I was about seven,” Ethan said.

He says it’s time for him to find a permanent home.

“I think it would be good for me. Instead of being in facilities and stuff and foster families back and forth. It would be easier to stay in one place,” Ethan said.

In just a few years, Ethan wants to join the military. He likes the idea of discipline and integrity. He thinks the Army will help.

“Just what I’ve been through, it’s just… I can take all my anger out there,” Ethan said.

In the meantime, he’s content with working outside. He says the perfect day would involve detailing a car.

“Something that would keep me busy. Like cleaning a car or something,” Ethan explained.

And that’s something he could do for his new parents. He wants to be adopted.

“So I can, like, just start over my life,” Ethan said.

And if you get to know Ethan, you’ll learn life is a bit sweeter with a scoop of ice cream.

“Mint is maybe my favorite,” Ethan said.

Ethan loves pets. Right now, he only has a pet beta fish named Bubbles.

If you would like to learn more about Ethan, click here for the Indiana Adoption Program.

