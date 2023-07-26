Advertise With Us

Wednesday’s Child: Ethan’s Next Steps

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For teenagers, summer break is a good time to make extra money. But for some foster teens, it’s much more than that. They’re not just looking for a new job; they’re looking for a new family.

Ethan is a 14-year-old foster kid who works hard to make his future better. He just needs new parents who are willing to adopt him.

Outdoors is where you’ll likely find Ethan.

“There’s a farm actually where I’m at right now,” Ethan said.

It’s where he likes to relax and work.

“I pull weeds like every day,” Ethan told 16 News Now. “For like paid work and stuff. At the place I’m at.”

As a foster child, Ethan is in the care of the state, and he’s tired of moving around. He’s been in the system since he was a little boy.

“Foster since I was like seven. Up for adoption since I was about seven,” Ethan said.

He says it’s time for him to find a permanent home.

“I think it would be good for me. Instead of being in facilities and stuff and foster families back and forth. It would be easier to stay in one place,” Ethan said.

In just a few years, Ethan wants to join the military. He likes the idea of discipline and integrity. He thinks the Army will help.

“Just what I’ve been through, it’s just… I can take all my anger out there,” Ethan said.

In the meantime, he’s content with working outside. He says the perfect day would involve detailing a car.

“Something that would keep me busy. Like cleaning a car or something,” Ethan explained.

And that’s something he could do for his new parents. He wants to be adopted.

“So I can, like, just start over my life,” Ethan said.

And if you get to know Ethan, you’ll learn life is a bit sweeter with a scoop of ice cream.

“Mint is maybe my favorite,” Ethan said.

Ethan loves pets. Right now, he only has a pet beta fish named Bubbles.

If you would like to learn more about Ethan, click here for the Indiana Adoption Program.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Design RV lays off 150 employees on July 25, 2023.
Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued for some Michiana counties
Four people were injured in a two-car crash after a traffic stop led to a pursuit in South Bend...
4 injured in two-car crash after traffic stop leads to pursuit in South Bend
Police investigating after man falls from parking garage, dies near Elkhart General
Marilee Furlong
Body found in Cass County believed to be woman who has been missing since May

Latest News

‘Krocfest’ headed to the South Bend Kroc Center
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
The British-American rock band Foreigner with keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist...
Foreigner to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo
American Idol winner Kris Allen to perform at annual Kroc Center gala on Thursday, August 24.
American Idol winner Kris Allen to perform at annual Kroc Center gala