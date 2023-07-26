Thousands without power across Michiana after Wednesday afternoon storms

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Thousands of people across Michiana are reportedly without power after a round of strong storms made their way through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the latest outage numbers being reported by our local energy companies as of 2 p.m.

INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER (I&M)

I&M is reporting more than 5,000 outages across its entire coverage area. Most of these outages are concentrated in Elkhart County, Berrien County, and St. Joseph County, Mich.

Click here for a closer look at I&M’s outage map to see which areas are impacted the most.

MIDWEST ENERGY & COMMUNICATIONS (MEC)

MEC is reporting over 1,400 outages across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. The majority of these outages appear to be concentrated in Cass County.

For a look at the latest outage map, click here.

NORTHERN INDIANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY (NIPSCO)

More than 3,000 NIPSCO customers are currently without power. The communities in our viewing area that are most impacted are listed below:

  • Middlebury: 1,028
  • Shipshewana: 991
  • Bristol: 439
  • Michigan City: 277
  • LaGrange: 223

You can find NIPSCO’s latest outage map by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

