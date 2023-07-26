South Bend woman charged in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman has been charged in connection with a crash last fall that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Shambreka Hall, 28, has been charged with the following counts:

Count I: Operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or it’s metabolite in the blood, a level 4 felony

Count II: Causing death when operating , a level 4 felony

Count III: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony

The crash happened back on Sept. 22, 2022, at the intersection of Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street in South Bend. It involved a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Hall and a motorcycle driven by Dale Arthur Womack, Jr., 32, of Mishawaka.

The initial investigation found Womack was traveling east on Mishawaka Avenue and approaching 31st Street with the right of way when Hall was heading north on 31st street at a stop sign when the two vehicles collided.

According to charging documents, Hall told police she could not see past some parked cars in the eastbound side of Mishawaka Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto the street from 31st. That’s when Womack reportedly collided with the rear driver’s side door of Hall’s Nissan Sentry.

Womack was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later confirmed his cause of death was the result of this crash.

Police say Hall was cooperative and agreed to a drug test. She was taken to the hospital, where she reportedly told police she had smoked marijuana approximately a month ago and taken some THC gummies over the weekend but had nothing since then.

The results of that drug test found Hall had both active THC and THC metabolites in her blood at the time of the crash.

The sentencing range for a level 4 felony is 2 to 12 years. The sentencing range for a level 5 felony is 1 to 6 years.

