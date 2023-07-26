South Bend man wanted for murder; believed to be armed, dangerous

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with the murder of a man outside D Blues Spot & Bistro back on Dec. 18, 2022.

Jason Jackson, 42, has been charged with the murder of Ikeelee Lottie, 45.

According to court documents, police responded to the outside of D Blues Spot & Bistro in the 700 block of Johnson Street around 3 a.m. After arriving on scene, first responders found Ikeelee Lottie suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Lottie was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Through investigation, it was determined that Lottie, Jackson, and Jackson’s brother got into an argument outside the bar. Lottie pushed Jackson and punched Jackson’s brother, which caused Jackson to brandish a gun and fire three shots at Lottie.

An autopsy via a forensic pathologist confirms that Lottie was shot twice and died as a result of the injuries.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to seal the case until Jackson was caught, but the documents have now been unsealed to help police bring Jackson to justice.

If anyone has any information, please contact the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9236 or call 911.

