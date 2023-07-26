Advertise With Us

South Bend man sentenced to 10 years after possessing over 150 grams of meth

Tyler Crawford has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to meth possession with intent to distribute on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Tyler Crawford, 32, was sentenced to 120 months in prison with five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In January 2023, police officers attempted to pull Crawford over, but instead of complying, he fled at a high rate of speed. In the process of the pursuit, Crawford threw bags of meth totaling over 150 grams out of his car window, along with a loaded handgun.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department.

