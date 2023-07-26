Sentencing delayed again for man charged in attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing hearing for a South Bend man who is accused of attacking someone at Brother’s Bar and Grill last year has been delayed again.

Prosecutors charged Danzell Pinkerton with battery by means of a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement for the incident in May 2022.

Police say Danzell Pinkerton got into a fight with a patron who he thought was making gang signs. When the patron denied making gang signs and was only having fun, Pinkerton hit the man with a beer bottle, causing a deep cut to his neck. He left the bar but was eventually found by police and taken into custody.

Pinkerton agreed to plead guilty back in February, but the terms of the agreement were not made available.

Pinkerton was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, but now that hearing has been pushed back to Aug. 23 to give the court time to see restitution figures from the victim.

According to MyCase, this is the fourth time Pinkerton’s sentencing has been delayed since April.

Danzell Pinkerton
Danzell Pinkerton(WNDU)

