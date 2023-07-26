Police investigating after man falls from parking garage, dies near Elkhart General

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has died after falling to the ground from a parking garage near the main entrance of Elkhart General Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities were called to 503 Arcade Ave. after reports of the fall came in around 5:19 p.m. The man, who is in his late 70s, was pronounced dead on scene. No foul play is suspected in the fall, and police say he was not an Elkhart General employee.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.