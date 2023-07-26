Notre Dame football opens 2023 fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The echoes were awoken early Wednesday morning, as the Notre Dame football team kicked off its preseason fall camp.

It’s an exciting time of year for the program, which is entering its second season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish get to start camp a week before the rest of nation because their game in Ireland is a week before the official kickoff of the college football season.

Freeman had the team take a knee as he spoke to them before practice started. With emotions running high, he delivered a simple message — it’s okay to make mistakes.

“When we look at this in a micro view, we have to look at this thing as ‘one day, one life,’ and we have to have an urgency to fix the mistakes,” Freeman said. “I want our players and our coaches to have such urgency in fixing and correcting mistakes, but I want them to understand after practice that mistakes happen and we’re going to improve from them. Don’t let what happened in the last practice effect the next practice because it’s a bumpy road to Dublin.”

While the Irish are excited to get ready for the upcoming season, they’re doing it this time around without a key piece of their coaching staff.

Former strength coach Matt Balis was viewed by some as the heart and soul of this program. When Freeman was first introduced to the team as the new head coach, it was Balis who did the honors. Meanwhile, his workouts are famous among current and former players for pushing them to their absolute limits.

But less than 24 hours before the start of fall camp, the university announced Balis was stepping down for personal reasons. While his presence on the field will be missed, Freeman said the team must move on.

“Our guys did a great job of refocusing themselves,” he said. “It’s not saying it doesn’t affect them, but we have to continue to move forward. This won’t be the last change or the last thing that happens to this group, and I don’t know when the next thing or change will happen. But time doesn’t stop, so we have to move forward, and that’s what they’ll continue to do. Time’s not slowing down, and we understand that we have an objective in front of us in making sure that we’re ready for Dublin.”

The Irish might be missing one of their veteran coaches, but Freeman still has a veteran team around him. Freeman admitted this is a group full of leaders — and he’s not just talking about his 24-year-old, sixth-year quarterback Sam Hartman.

Freeman also made one more key observation about this year’s team that sets them apart from previous teams he’s coached at Notre Dame.

“In my two years here, this is maybe the closest group of players I’ve seen,” he said. “There’s different examples. As a head coach, you can just watch and see it. That’s important when you have that emotional bond. That’s when great things really are achieved, and so we have to continue to create that. Amongst our team, amongst our offense, amongst our defense — there has to be an emotional bond amongst these group of men that they don’t want to let each other down.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

