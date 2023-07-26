New Landmark allegations include company couldn’t pay bills, discouraged 911 calls

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Former employees of Landmark Recovery are sharing their experiences at the Mishawaka rehab center that is under investigation by state health officials.

Kelsey Crago, who rose to the ranks of assistant manager, said she tried to serve the patients.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘What am I doing here? Like I’m a part of an organization that essentially wants to cover up crimes,’” said Crago.

While WNDU is not aware of any concealment charges against the company, Crago claimed calling 911 wasn’t the first priority in emergencies. She said she learned early on about an “unwritten rule.”

“’You don’t call the cops. You call upper management, and upper management calls home office,’” she described.

Crago left Landmark after almost three months on the job, saying the driving reason for her departure was witnessing a patient attempt suicide.

“He needed a higher level of care, and they didn’t bother to do anything about it so because he was so miserable, and he wanted help for both his addiction and his mental health, but he wasn’t getting it. The only way he saw out was suicide,” Crago said.

Thankfully, she believes the patient survived.

“They didn’t want to help him whatsoever. They wanted to keep him there because they saw him as a dollar sign,” she alleged.

Allegations of financial instability, declined credit cards

The signs of the company’s financial instability were obvious, according to former Landmark Digital Marketer Jason Brown. He alleged company credit cards were declined when he tried paying for web link services.

“When I went in and logged in, I noticed we had swapped out credit cards 10 times in the course of two-and-a-half years,” Brown said. “Even my boss used a family, used a credit card under a family member’s name once because that’s how bad things were.”

Brown said the company pushed to keep facilities filled with patients.

“We got an e-mail that came out everyday called ‘FTFB,’ and it was code for ‘Fill the [expletive] Beds,’ and so we got head counts everyday,” he said.

He was laid off in March.

“In this one e-mail, they said they lost $25 million in the course of a year from just expanding too fast,” Brown stated.

As for Landmark’s future, Brown said it would be best for the company to shut down or restructure in a way that ousts current CEO Matt Boyle.

“Matt Boyle should be investigated and put in jail for his criminal activities,” he said.

16 News Now is currently unaware of any criminal investigations into Boyle.

“[Boyle] needs to come forward. He needs to speak because everybody wants to know,” Crago said. “Tell us what’s going on.”

Landmark Recovery has not responded to WNDU’s request for comment.

