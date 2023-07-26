Man killed in fall from parking garage near Elkhart General identified

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who died after falling to the ground from a parking garage near the main entrance of Elkhart General Hospital on Tuesday has been identified.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities were called to 503 Arcade Ave. after reports of the fall came in around 5:19 p.m. The man, identified as 78-year-old Richard Lewis Armstrong, was pronounced dead on scene.

No foul play is suspected in the fall, and police say he was not an Elkhart General employee.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.