Lead levels drop dramatically in Benton Harbor’s drinking water

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Work to get the lead out of Benton Harbor’s drinking water has paid off, as state environmental officials say there has been a dramatic decrease.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, testing from Jan. 1 through June 30 showed the 90th percentile of homes tested was 1 part per billion (ppb) for lead, which is well below the federal action level of 15 ppb.

The city has been required to test its water every six months since it exceeded the federal action level in fall of 2018 with 22 ppb. Since then, the values for lead in the water have been 27, 32, 23, 24, 24, 15, 14, and 10 (all ppb).

Officials originally estimated it would take 20 years to replace all the lead service lines due to the lack of funding. However, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order in Oct. 2021 accelerating the state’s response, calling for the lead service lines to be replaced within 18 months.

99.8% of the city’s lead lines have been replaced, leaving nine lines that still need to be serviced.

