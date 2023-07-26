Lakeshore to begin construction on elementary school playgrounds

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Work at all three elementary school playgrounds in Lakeshore is expected to start soon!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Edig said trustees approved spending $180,190 for the work to be done during a meeting on Monday.

Funding has been set aside for the following projects:

Hollywood Elementary School is getting a We-Saw installed at the cost of $19,785.

A PlayBooster NetPlex Structure is being installed at Roosevelt Elementary School for $81,812.

At Steward Elementary School, a Tree Tops Structure is being installed for $78,593.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

