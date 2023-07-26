Advertise With Us

Lakeshore to begin construction on elementary school playgrounds

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Work at all three elementary school playgrounds in Lakeshore is expected to start soon!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Edig said trustees approved spending $180,190 for the work to be done during a meeting on Monday.

Funding has been set aside for the following projects:

  • Hollywood Elementary School is getting a We-Saw installed at the cost of $19,785.
  • A PlayBooster NetPlex Structure is being installed at Roosevelt Elementary School for $81,812.
  • At Steward Elementary School, a Tree Tops Structure is being installed for $78,593.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

