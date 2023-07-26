‘Krocfest’ headed to the South Bend Kroc Center
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want a reason to check out the Salvation Army Kroc Center with your family?
“Krocfest” is coming to the Kroc Center’s South Bend location on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be open swim, haircuts, uniform giveaways, bounce houses, and a community cookout!
You don’t need to be a member to attend. Kids 11 and younger must have a parent or guardian with them.
