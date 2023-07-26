‘Krocfest’ headed to the South Bend Kroc Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want a reason to check out the Salvation Army Kroc Center with your family?

“Krocfest” is coming to the Kroc Center’s South Bend location on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be open swim, haircuts, uniform giveaways, bounce houses, and a community cookout!

You don’t need to be a member to attend. Kids 11 and younger must have a parent or guardian with them.

