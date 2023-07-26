GRAPHIC: Man sentenced to probation after sexual misconduct with minor

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Walkerton man has been sentenced to probation after being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and incest.

Richard Eby, 38, was sentenced to probation and placed under a “no contact order” on Tuesday, July 25.

GRAPHIC WARNING: This story includes content that some may find disturbing.

According to court documents, Eby began the abuse during the summer of 2021 and made the victim allegedly perform approximately 15 sexual acts.

In Sept. 2022, the victim informed authorities that all the abuse took place in St. Joseph County. The victim also said that Eby would display pornography via the website “Incest is Best.”

In Indiana, sexual misconduct with a minor is a Level 5 felony, which typically carries a sentence of a fixed term between one year and six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

