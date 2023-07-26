Advertise With Us

Golf Digest: Harbor Shores among top 100 public golf courses

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The club has been named 90th on Golf Digest’s “Top 100″ list of the greatest public golf courses.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Harbor Shores is a Jack Nicklaus signature course that opened in July 2010.

It was put on the map because the club hosted the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship five times, with a sixth time coming next year.

Golf Digest and club members praise the course’s intriguing landscape, views of Lake Michigan, and overall experience.

The Top 100 list comes out every other year, and the course hopes to continue moving up in the rankings.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Design RV lays off 150 employees on July 25, 2023.
Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees
Marilee Furlong
Body found in Cass County believed to be woman who has been missing since May
Four people were injured in a two-car crash after a traffic stop led to a pursuit in South Bend...
4 injured in two-car crash after traffic stop leads to pursuit in South Bend
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Young girl seriously hurt in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Lakeshore to begin construction on elementary school playgrounds
Benton Harbor housing complex, grocery store to begin development.
Benton Harbor housing complex, grocery store to begin development
Michigan man indicted in deadly kidnapping of 2-year-old
Lakeshore to begin development on three elementary school playgrounds