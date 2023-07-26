Golf Digest: Harbor Shores among top 100 public golf courses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The club has been named 90th on Golf Digest’s “Top 100″ list of the greatest public golf courses.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Harbor Shores is a Jack Nicklaus signature course that opened in July 2010.

It was put on the map because the club hosted the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship five times, with a sixth time coming next year.

Golf Digest and club members praise the course’s intriguing landscape, views of Lake Michigan, and overall experience.

The Top 100 list comes out every other year, and the course hopes to continue moving up in the rankings.

