First Alert Weather Day: Storms Possible This Afternoon

Hit & miss showers and T-storms are likely Wednesday. Damaging wind will be the highest impact to watch for.
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY Partly cloudy with storms possible. Some storms could be strong in the afternoon., wind being the main threat. Rain Chances 60%. High 92F. Heat index 96F. Low 71F. Wind S at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93F. Heat index near 100F. Low 73F. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of the day. High near 94F. Heat index near 100F. Low 70F. Rain chances 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will begin to give as the weekend begins as well as humidity falling to more comfortable levels. Temps will fall to near average as the next workweek begins with a mostly stable atmosphere as July becomes August.

