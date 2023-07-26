Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a counterfeit bill investigation.

Police say a woman tried to use a counterfeit bill at the Goodwill store on Sanford School Road back on July 2.

If you can identify the woman pictured below, you’re asked to call Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online or by calling 574-288-STOP.

(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

