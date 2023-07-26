Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks; What’s new this year?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - July 24th through August 6th is Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks.

More than 20 locally owned restaurants are participating with special deals and hand-crafted menus.

This year is expected to be extra special because the community can get a free Restaurant Week Dining Passport that can be used to check in at participating restaurants to earn entries into a grand prize giveaway.

10% of all proceeds made during Restaurant Weeks goes toward Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“This is our second restaurant weeks for this year, 2023, we have 25 participating restaurants this time. We did break a record for winter restaurant weeks. We raised $14,771 dollars for Beacon Children’s Hospital, so we’re hoping to break that for Summer Restaurant Weeks this year,” said Courtney Kubly, the Director of Business Development for Downtown South Bend.

For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.