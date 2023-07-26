Advertise With Us

Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks; What’s new this year?

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - July 24th through August 6th is Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks.

More than 20 locally owned restaurants are participating with special deals and hand-crafted menus.

This year is expected to be extra special because the community can get a free Restaurant Week Dining Passport that can be used to check in at participating restaurants to earn entries into a grand prize giveaway.

10% of all proceeds made during Restaurant Weeks goes toward Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“This is our second restaurant weeks for this year, 2023, we have 25 participating restaurants this time. We did break a record for winter restaurant weeks. We raised $14,771 dollars for Beacon Children’s Hospital, so we’re hoping to break that for Summer Restaurant Weeks this year,” said Courtney Kubly, the Director of Business Development for Downtown South Bend.

For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Design RV lays off 150 employees on July 25, 2023.
Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees
Four people were injured in a two-car crash after a traffic stop led to a pursuit in South Bend...
4 injured in two-car crash after traffic stop leads to pursuit in South Bend
Marilee Furlong
Body found in Cass County believed to be woman who has been missing since May
Police investigating after man falls from parking garage, dies near Elkhart General
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Storms Possible This Afternoon

Latest News

South Bend woman charged in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist
Downtown South Bend Restaurant Weeks Early Bird Eatery - clipped version
What's Cooking: Week of July 24, 2023
SB Restaurant Weeks SBBW - clipped version