Benton Harbor housing complex, grocery store to begin development

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The city will be developing The Corner in Benton Harbor, bringing a full-service grocery store back to the city.

According to our reporting partners The Herald-Palladium, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad says The Corner at Wall Street will have the only grocery store in Benton Harbor, as well as 55 affordable housing units in a lot surrounded by Colfax Avenue, 8th Street, Wall Street, and Oak Street.

The complex is set to become Berrien County’s first supportive housing complex. Mayor Muhammad also says the building will have social services offered and mental health resources inside.

The project is expected to cost $22 million.

Details on the groundbreaking are expected to be released in the near future.

