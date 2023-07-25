Young girl seriously hurt in South Bend shooting

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young girl is in critical but stable condition after police say she was shot in South Bend Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Birdsell Street. When they arrived, they found the girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where police say she is in critical but stable condition at this time.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

