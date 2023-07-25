What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find lemon chicken scallopini, burgers, chicken strips, and fried fish on the menu!

Summer Restaurant Weeks (Downtown South Bend) Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Enjoy value priced breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items at local restaurants. Earn points toward prizes by using the free mobile Restaurant Weeks Dining Pass. For more details or the free pass, (Downtown South Bend) Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Enjoy value priced breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items at local restaurants. Earn points toward prizes by using the free mobile Restaurant Weeks Dining Pass. For more details or the free pass, click here

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, July 27, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Lemon chicken scallopini served with a salad, $14. Cannoli cake for dessert, $6. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, July 28, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, July 24, and next Monday, July 31. Lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

