St. Joseph County settles lawsuit with woman hurt in 2017 crash with snowplow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who was injured in a crash with a snowplow more than six years ago.

The incident dates back to January 2017. The woman claims the plow driver drove left of center at an unsafe speed.

Without admitting liability, the county has agreed to pay the woman $145,000.

The woman suffered spinal damage, among other injuries, in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.