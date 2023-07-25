South Bend seeks payment from developer for breach of contract

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend went to court seeking damages for a developer’s failure to bring a grocery store and pharmacy to the ground floor of his high-rise apartment building.

The city gave $5 million to the 300 E. LaSalle project, so now the city is seeking a $7.5 million payment from developer Dave Matthews for breach of contract.

Matthews’ attorneys argued that the damage request was so unreasonable that it was unenforceable. They say that it should not be seen as a total breach, as the developer continues to take steps to comply.

A judge today took Matthews’ motion to dismiss the case under advisement.

