South Bend Common Council passes officer-involved shooting resolution

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council has passed a resolution and tabled a key ordinance on the agenda Monday evening.

The resolution passed is an interlocal agreement between South Bend, Mishawaka, and St. Joseph County for a mutual investigation of officer-involved shootings in St. Joseph County.

The ordinance tabled would make homeless people a protected class under South Bend’s human rights ordinance.

Because homelessness is not a protected class, landlords and employers can refuse leasing to or hiring someone who has previously experienced homelessness.

Carl Hetler was recently appointed as the homeless coordinator for the city, and the Council hopes to have more discussions with him before moving forward with the proposal.

The next Council meeting is Aug. 14.

