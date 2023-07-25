Advertise With Us

Settlement agreement reached in Portage Manor lawsuit

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that sought to stop the closing of Portage Manor.

The settlement agreement reached on Tuesday does attempt to make the transition smoother for five residents who brought the suit. For instance, the county will now pay Julie Calhoun and Laura McLellan $25,000 to cover travel and other related expenses.

Roy Saenz will get $60,000, which represents a six to 10-month stay at a private pay home for his relative, while additional assessments take place.

The agreement also calls for the payment of attorney fees of $25,000, and $5,000 in expenses.

Portage Manor has long housed residents with mental or physical disabilities in St. Joseph County. The facility is in the process of being closed, and the deal does require all plaintiffs to move out of Portage Manor no later than July 31 at 12 p.m.

The settlement agreement is subject to the approval of the County Commission.

