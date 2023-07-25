Advertise With Us

Senior citizens enjoy Elkhart County 4-H Fair despite heat

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, Michiana faces some pretty high temperatures.

But that’s not getting in the way of the fun happening at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair! Tuesday was Senior Citizens Day, and the fair offered plenty of events and vendors, all celebrating the community’s senior citizens.

There was also entertainment, including some live music.

“It’s great, it’s slower pace, it’s not as crowded, the rides aren’t running until later, so yeah, nice calmer day for us,” Pam and Bill Humsberger told 16 News Now.

Now there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the fair. Gates are open until 11 p.m., and the fair continues until this Saturday!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
Tori Moore
Elkhart woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
5-year-old killed in Castle Point Apartments accident identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

4 injured in crash after traffic stop turns police pursuit in South Bend
Settlement reached in Portage Manor lawsuit
Medical Moment: The ‘mitral clip’ transforming heart surgery
Medical Moment: How the 'mitral clip' is transforming heart surgery