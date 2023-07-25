Senior citizens enjoy Elkhart County 4-H Fair despite heat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, Michiana faces some pretty high temperatures.

But that’s not getting in the way of the fun happening at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair! Tuesday was Senior Citizens Day, and the fair offered plenty of events and vendors, all celebrating the community’s senior citizens.

There was also entertainment, including some live music.

“It’s great, it’s slower pace, it’s not as crowded, the rides aren’t running until later, so yeah, nice calmer day for us,” Pam and Bill Humsberger told 16 News Now.

Now there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the fair. Gates are open until 11 p.m., and the fair continues until this Saturday!

