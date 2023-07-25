No QB battle this fall for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The beginning of fall camp is quickly approaching for the Notre Dame football team, and there’s one major difference heading into the 2023 preseason.

This time around, there’s no quarterback competition.

24-year old Sam Hartman transfers in from Wake Forest, and the only quarterback on the roster that could’ve competed with Hartman was Tyler Buchner, who joined former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Alabama.

With the starting job locked up, Tom Noie from the South Bend Tribune thinks Hartman doesn’t need to do much in camp.

“He’s not going into camp having to prove himself, having to win the job, having to make all kinds of throws and wow everybody,” Noie says. “Get Sam Hartman through training camp because he’s done this dance before, thrown for so many yards, thrown for 110 touchdowns, been around the game now for this is his sixth season, so you don’t need Sam Hartman to wow everybody in training camp.”

