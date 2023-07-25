Advertise With Us

ND Football: No QB battle this fall

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The beginning of fall camp is quickly approaching for the Notre Dame football team. There’s one major difference heading into the 2023 preseason - no quarterback competition.

24-year old Sam Hartman transfers in from Wake Forest, and the only quarterback on the roster that could’ve competed with Hartman was Tyler Buchner and he joined former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Alabama.

With the starting job locked up, Tom Noie from the South Bend Tribune thinks Hartman doesn’t need to do much in camp.

“He’s not going into camp having to prove himself, having to win the job, having to make all kinds of throws and wow everybody,” says Noie.

“Get Sam Hartman through training camp because he’s done this dance before, thrown for so many yards, thrown for a hundred and ten touchdowns, been around the game now for this is his sixth season so you don’t need Sam Hartman to wow everybody in training camp.”

The full episode of NDInsider’s Pod of Gold podcast, click here.

