Millions already spent on Indiana governor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - We’re still more than nine months away from the GOP primary for Indiana’s open governor’s seat, but the funding for multiple campaigns is already in the millions.

According to WFYI, Indiana Republican governor candidates have brought in over $5 million so far this year.

As of right now, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun leads the pack with $2.2 million, but Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden isn’t far behind him with about $1.8 million in his campaign account.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is also in the million-dollar range, with her team reaching just over $1.1 million.

Now, these numbers pale in comparison to other sides of the ticket. As we know so far, the former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick has raised just under $210,000.

And there are still some numbers we don’t know, including people who just hopped into the race, like former Attorney General and Elkhart native Curtis Hill.

They’re all hoping to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

