Advertise With Us

Michigan to offer free breakfast, lunch to public school students

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The state of Michigan will offer free meals to all public school students beginning this school year.

The bipartisan measure aims to help families who struggle with food insecurity.

With this new bill, Michigan becomes the 7th state in the nation to offer free lunch and breakfast to students.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the new education budget on July 20th, which allocates $160 million to feed 1.4 million students from kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget also states that schools must comply with federal nutrition standards, ensuring students eat healthier meals.

This bill also aims to reduce food insecurity for families, as according to Feeding America, 1 in 8 Michigan children, or around 280,000 kids, face hunger.

And students aren’t the only ones benefiting from this program, as Michigan-grown produce will be given priority when school districts purchase food, and in doing so, supporting the state’s economy.

State lawmakers say the plan is expected to save families with school students over $850 a year and the time it takes to make meals.

The Michigan Fiscal Year 2024 budget awards $19.4 billion to the School Aid Fund, with state officials saying this new budget is the “highest state per-student investment in Michigan history.”

Michigan joins California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Vermont as the states that offer free breakfast and lunch to students.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
Tori Moore
Elkhart woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
5-year-old killed in Castle Point Apartments accident identified
9-year-old girl hit by car in Elkhart County

Latest News

No QB battle this fall for Notre Dame football
Berrien Co. Health Dept. hosting child immunization clinics, screenings
Amazon is looking to build another headquarters in addition to its Seattle hub. (Source:...
Amazon Hub Delivery available for small businesses in Warsaw, Winona Lake
South Bend Common Council passes officer-involved shooting resolution on July 24, 2023.
South Bend Common Council passes officer-involved shooting resolution