Michigan to offer free breakfast, lunch to public school students

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The state of Michigan will offer free meals to all public school students beginning this school year.

The bipartisan measure aims to help families who struggle with food insecurity.

With this new bill, Michigan becomes the 7th state in the nation to offer free lunch and breakfast to students.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the new education budget on July 20th, which allocates $160 million to feed 1.4 million students from kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget also states that schools must comply with federal nutrition standards, ensuring students eat healthier meals.

This bill also aims to reduce food insecurity for families, as according to Feeding America, 1 in 8 Michigan children, or around 280,000 kids, face hunger.

And students aren’t the only ones benefiting from this program, as Michigan-grown produce will be given priority when school districts purchase food, and in doing so, supporting the state’s economy.

State lawmakers say the plan is expected to save families with school students over $850 a year and the time it takes to make meals.

The Michigan Fiscal Year 2024 budget awards $19.4 billion to the School Aid Fund, with state officials saying this new budget is the “highest state per-student investment in Michigan history.”

Michigan joins California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Vermont as the states that offer free breakfast and lunch to students.

