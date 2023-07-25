Michigan man indicted for kidnapping resulting in death of 2-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Wynter Smith, has been indicted on two charges and faces the possibility of life in prison.

Trice faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death which faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, and one count of kidnapping a minor, which carries a 20-year sentence.

While Trice was previously charged with a criminal complaint, Tuesday’s action secures his immediate detention and meets his constitutional right to a federal indictment by a grand jury.

“This indictment marks another step forward as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My thoughts are deeply with Wynter’s family, and my office is fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial.”

Arraignment and a pretrial conference is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m.

