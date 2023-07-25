Medical Moment: The ‘mitral clip’ transforming heart surgery

(WNDU) - Over 85 million people in the U.S. currently suffer from some form of heart disease.

Some of them are older than 75, meaning if they have to go under the knife, they could be at a higher risk of complications. That’s why a team of cardiologists is leading the way in a minimally-invasive procedure for seniors with a leaky heart valve.

After facing a life-threatening heart condition, Arlington Carter has only one thing on his mind right now... his next tee time.

“I was out to the golf course this morning, swinging for the first time in four and a half years,” Carter told 16 News Now.

Carter had a leaky heart valve, also known as valve regurgitation. The condition happens when the mitral valve doesn’t close properly, which causes blood to flow backward instead of forward. This pushes blood back to the lungs.

“Once you get above 80, the risk of something bad happening during, or even after the surgery, becomes much, much higher,” said Dr. Santanu Biswas, a cardiologist at Swedish Heart & Vascular.

Left untreated, about 57% of patients with leaky heart valves may not survive one year. That’s why Carter’s cardiologists opted to use a mitral valve clip with it.

“We’re able to take care of people, 60s, 70s, 80s, and beyond,” said Dr. Sameer Gafoor, the medical director at Swedish Heart.

During surgery, Carter’s doctors used an echocardiogram to locate the leaky valve and determine the best place to secure the clip.

“The clip is inserted through a small incision in the groin,” Dr. Biswas explained. “We snake this device up through the femoral vein then up to the heart. And by doing this, most patients are able to go home same day and they start feeling much better.”

“The mitral clip really revolutionized how we treat this condition,” Dr. Gafoor said.

“There is just a light-year difference. I feel great,” Carter finished.

Tonight the team is celebrating a landmark as they’ve recently completed their 500th clip procedure. They’re looking forward to another 500.

