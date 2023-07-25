Matt Balis resigns as Notre Dame football’s strength coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will need to find a new director of football performance after Matt Balis resigned from the position.

According to the university, Balis resigned for personal reasons. His resignation is effective immediately and comes just one day before the start of fall camp for the Fighting Irish.

“I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” said head coach Marcus Freeman in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man. While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”

The loss of Balis is big for the Irish. He’s seen as one of the best strength coaches in the country and played a vital role in Notre Dame’s turnaround after arriving on campus in 2017.

Balis was a part of six-straight bowl games with the Irish, including the team’s appearances in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, 29 Irish players were selected in the NFL Draft — including four first-round picks — while he was leading the strength and conditioning program.

Freeman says Fred Hale, who worked as an assistant under Balis, will serve as the team’s interim strength and conditioning coach.

“We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program, and Fred will continue to implement that plan,” Freeman said.

Fall camp begins Wednesday. Notre Dame opens its 2023 in Ireland on Aug. 26 against Navy.

