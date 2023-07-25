Matt Balis resigns as Notre Dame football’s strength coach

Notre Dame director of football performance Matt Balis fires up the Irish before ND's 2019...
Notre Dame director of football performance Matt Balis fires up the Irish before ND's 2019 season opener Sept. 2 at Louisville.(South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will need to find a new director of football performance after Matt Balis resigned from the position.

According to the university, Balis resigned for personal reasons. His resignation is effective immediately and comes just one day before the start of fall camp for the Fighting Irish.

“I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” said head coach Marcus Freeman in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man. While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”

The loss of Balis is big for the Irish. He’s seen as one of the best strength coaches in the country and played a vital role in Notre Dame’s turnaround after arriving on campus in 2017.

Balis was a part of six-straight bowl games with the Irish, including the team’s appearances in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, 29 Irish players were selected in the NFL Draft — including four first-round picks — while he was leading the strength and conditioning program.

Freeman says Fred Hale, who worked as an assistant under Balis, will serve as the team’s interim strength and conditioning coach.

“We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program, and Fred will continue to implement that plan,” Freeman said.

Fall camp begins Wednesday. Notre Dame opens its 2023 in Ireland on Aug. 26 against Navy.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's football team enters their fall camp with QB1 already decided.

No QB battle this fall for Notre Dame football

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Unlike a year ago, Notre Dame enters the 2023 fall camp without a quarterback competition.

Notre Dame

Freeman expected to refine messaging to Irish in second season in charge

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Marcus Freeman enters his second season in charge and hopes his team can take that next step to maybe make it into the playoff conversation.

Notre Dame

Michiana native J.R. Konieczny shows growth after redshirt season

Updated: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Now under a new head coaching regime, Konieczny could be poised to make his mark at the college level for the first time.

Notre Dame

Getting to know Kebba Njie

Updated: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 6′10″ center may be new to Fighting Irish hoops fans, but he’s not new to head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Mishawaka product Markus Burton adjusting to college hoops

Updated: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
New Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry touched on how Indiana’s reigning Mr. Basketball is transitioning to the college level.

Notre Dame

ND men’s hoops hosts open practice; looks to build on chemistry

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish let 16 Sports get a peek behind the curtain by holding an open practice period for the media.

Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list.

Notre Dame

Chris Guiliano

Notre Dame swimmer to compete at upcoming World Championships in Japan

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Chris Guiliano will compete at the sport’s highest level for a non-Olympic year.

Notre Dame

Irish hockey announces nonconference schedule for 2023-24 season

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish will play nine of their first 10 games at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The losses came on both sides of the ball.