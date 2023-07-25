Landmark Recovery employee arrested on warrants unrelated to employment at troubled facility

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An employee at an addiction treatment facility in St. Joseph County that has recently come under fire has been arrested, though police say her arrest is unrelated to her employment there.

Officers with the St. Joseph County Warrants team were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Landmark Recovery after dispatch received a call regarding an employee with outstanding warrants who was on site and working at the facility.

Shortly after arriving, officers arrested Kalesha Bell, 31, of South Bend on warrants for conversion and for false informing. Police say both cases are unrelated to Bell’s employment at Landmark Recovery.

In the conversion case, court documents allege Bell went to a self-checkout register at the Walmart on Ireland Road back in February 2016 and left with some items that she didn’t pay for.

In the false informing case, Bell allegedly provided officers with a false ID card after she was involved in a car accident at Irish Hills Apartments last August.

While the warrants are unrelated to Bell’s employment at Landmark Recovery, it certainly isn’t a good look for the facility, which is currently under investigation by both Indiana health officials and the St. Joseph County Police Department.

SJCPD has petitioned officials to revoke Landmark Recovery’s license and is calling for the rehab center to be shut down. Police investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

All these layers started to get peeled back after three deaths were reported at the facility between July 3 and July 9.

Landmark says it is voluntarily not admitting new patients until staff members meet their high standards. Landmark also says it has “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.