It’s Blueberry Season, and The Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka invites you to pick your own!

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, it’s Blueberry Season until mid-August, and The Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka has Berkeley blueberries available for picking.

The Blueberry Ranch is known for its wide variety of organic blueberries, and they’re still only in phase one of their U-Pick season.

They also have a wide variety of frozen blueberries as well as other blueberry products available for purchase.

Products for sale include, blueberry mustard, blueberry jam, salsa, lemonade, and even blueberry barbecue sauce.

“We’re open 7 days a week. We’re open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we call it date night, we’re open until 9 o’clock at night. So, you can come out here with a friend, and enjoy the beautiful scenery and the tranquility and you can beat the heat,” said Owner, John Nelson.

For more information, so you can plan your next visit to The Blueberry Ranch, click here.

