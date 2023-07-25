Advertise With Us

Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV maker has laid off 170 employees.

The move is because of continued softness in consumer spending, along with other reasons.

Grand Design RV, near Middlebury, announced the reduction last week. The company still employs about 2,200 team members.

In a written statement, Grand Design notes it’s one of the last companies in the industry to make this type of movie and employees were given an advance notice and a bonus.

RV industry wholesale shipments are running nearly 50% lower this year compared to last.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
Tori Moore
Elkhart woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
5-year-old killed in Castle Point Apartments accident identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees
South Bend High Rise Developer
South Bend seeks payment from developer for breach of contract
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday