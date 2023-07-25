Grand Design RV lays off over 150 employees

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV maker has laid off 170 employees.

The move is because of continued softness in consumer spending, along with other reasons.

Grand Design RV, near Middlebury, announced the reduction last week. The company still employs about 2,200 team members.

In a written statement, Grand Design notes it’s one of the last companies in the industry to make this type of movie and employees were given an advance notice and a bonus.

RV industry wholesale shipments are running nearly 50% lower this year compared to last.

