Foreigner to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Tickets for November performance to go on sale Friday, July 28
The British-American rock band Foreigner with keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist...
The British-American rock band Foreigner with keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist Kelly Hansen and drummer Chris Frazier perform at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)(Robert E. Klein | Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular rock band with a formidable musical arsenal is coming to Michiana!

Foreigner is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Nov. 4 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. EDT.

The band is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Ticket prices for the show start at $99, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. To make a hotel reservation, click here or call 1-866-494-6371.

Reservations and Information: To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or Four Winds South Bend® or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.  Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana: The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994.  The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens.  The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana.  Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind.  In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018.  The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen and the Pokagon Development Authority.  More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center: Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a modern, multi-use facility that is located adjacent to the casino floor, at 11111 Wilson Road.  In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000-sq. ft. event center is often reconfigured to host large meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets.  Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.

