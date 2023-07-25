Advertise With Us

Elkhart City Council to further discuss budget on new crisis center

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There was a council meeting in downtown Elkhart to further discuss a proposed ordinance for the city to pay its part in opening a new Oaklawn Crisis Center.

The proposal would see Elkhart paying $291,000 to help with the renovation and construction of a new crisis center located on Oaklawn’s Goshen campus. The cities of Goshen and Bristol have already committed funding over half a million dollars.

Monday’s meeting revolved around further discussion of the necessary resources for the center.

The official vote will take place on Aug. 7.

